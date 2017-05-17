‘The Bachelorette’ Season 13 Cast Revealed: Meet the Men Vying for Rachel Lindsay’s Heart

For those who watched any part of “The Bachelor” Season 21, one thing is evident about this season’s “Bachelorette,” Rachel Lindsay: She is probably too good for anyone willing to be a contestant on “The Bachelorette.”

That said, ABC announced the lineup of contenders on Wednesday via Periscope — a franchise first and, as host Chris Harrison joked, perhaps a last.

Speaking of franchise firsts, Lindsay, a 31-year-old lawyer from Texas, made history when, after 33 seasons combined of the “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette,” she became the first African-American to carry the title. “I’m honored to have this opportunity and to represent myself as an African-American woman. And I just hope that people rally behind me like they did in Nick’s season,” Lindsay commented after it was announced that she would lead Season 13.

In a surprising move by the network, Lindsay was announced as the next “Bachelorette” weeks before she was eliminated on Nick Viall’s season of “The Bachelor,” placing third behind Raven Gates and eventual winner Vanessa Grimaldi. Then Lindsay got a surprise start to her season during the finale of “The Bachelor” Season 22. “I don’t even know what to say right now,” Rachel said in shock as the first man, DeMario, arrived onstage with two tickets to Las Vegas and a ring. Next came Blake (one of two who will appear on this season) who told Rachel that she smelled good. A third suitor — Dean — awkwardly recited, “I’m ready to go black. And I’m never going back.” Finally, Eric rounded out the first four men who will appear on Rachel’s season. Now, days before the premiere, the rest of the cast has been revealed.

Lindsay’s journey on “The Bachelorette” will premiere this on ABC this Monday, May 22.

See a full list of the contestants and watch the live stream below:

Adam, 27, a real estate agent from Dallas

Alex, 28, an information systems supervisor from Grosse Pointe Park, Mich.

Anthony, 26, an education software manager from Chicago

Blake E., 31, an aspiring drummer from Marina del Rey, Calif.

Blake K., 29, a U.S. Marine veteran from San Francisco

Brady, 29, a male model from Miami

Bryan, 37, a chiropractor from Miami

Bryce, 30, a firefighter from Orlando, Fla.

Dean, 26., a startup recruiter from Venice, Calif.

DeMario, 30, an executive recruiter from Century City, Calif.

Eric, 29, a personal trainer from Los Angeles

Fred, 27, an executive assistant from Dallas

Grant, 29, an emergency medicine physician from New York

Ignacio, “Iggy,” 30, a consulting firm CEO from Chicago

Jack Stone, 32, an attorney from Dallas

Jamey, 32, a sales account executive from Santa Monica, Calif.

Jedidiah, 35, an ER physician from Augusta, Ga.

Jonathan, 31, a tickle monster from New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

Josiah, 28, a prosecuting attorney from Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Kenneth, “Diggy,” 31, a senior inventory analyst from Chicago

Kenny, 35, a professional wrestler from Las Vegas

Kyle 26, a marketing consultant from Los Angeles

Lee, 30, a singer/songwriter from Nashville, Tenn.

Lucas, 30, a “whaboom” from Santa Monica, Calif.

Matthew, “Matt,” 32, a construction sales rep from Meriden, Conn.

Michael, 26, a former professional basketball player from Chicago

Milton, 31, a hotel recreation supervisor from North Bay Village, Fla.

Mohit, 26, a product manager from Pacifica, Calif.

Peter, 31, a business owner from Madison, Wis.

Robert “Rob,” 30, a law student from Houston

Will, 28, a sales manager from Miami