‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Rachel Is Feeling All the Feels (and it Feels Good)

This week of “The Bachelorette” is important. Why, you ask? It’s hometown dates week! Why, you still ask, slightly irked and unsatisfied? Well, if history stays consistent, one of these men will become the next Bachelor, two will end up on “Bachelor in Paradise” and/or fade into obscurity, and one will win Rachel’s heart … and maybe, probably break things off six months later after a spinoff, or moderately successful run on “Dancing With the Stars.” OK, I tried, there really aren’t any stakes. Despite that, this episode somehow manages to get emotional. Maybe I’m a little sleep-deprived, and a bit of an open emotional wound, but — I’ll admit it — I teared up more than once during this episode. What “Game of Thrones” premiere? There is only one throne on television that matters (Rachel’s heart’s throne, come on!) and it will be won by one of four men: Eric, Bryan, Peter, or Dean. Each of the four get a chance to introduce Rachel to his family, starting with Eric.

Eric’s date is arguably the most straightforward of the four, and therefore I will use the least amount of words to describe it. Eric has a seemingly lovely family, and Rachel fits right in. The only thing about her relationship with Eric that gives Rachel pause is that he’s never been in love before, whatever that means. By the end of the date that changes (sort of). Eric tells Rachel that he’s been thinking, “I really love this girl,” meaning Rachel (we hope). He follows that up in the same breath with “and let me tell you what that means.” Rachel sounds like she wishes it had been a little more straightforward, but I, for one, think Eric took the perfect approach. It was heartfelt and sincere, but not crazy and over-eager. Great job, Eric!

Next, Rachel goes to Miami where she meets Bryan’s family. We know that Bryan’s last girlfriend didn’t stick around because she didn’t mesh well with his family, specifically his mother. Before we get to meet the matriarch, Rachel has to play dominos while Bryan tries plays translator with two older men who seem to be (and I could have not been playing close attention) complete strangers.

Rachel expresses nervousness that Bryan’s last girlfriend had a difficult time with his family, and Bryan happily throws his ex under the bus. “That was not on them (his family), but more on the other person (his ex).” Rough! Anyway, Bryan’s family basically corroborates his story. Bryan’s sister says his ex felt threatened by his mom’s possessiveness. “I don’t even know how that’s a threat … she’s his mom,” the sister says. The mom in question put on a tough act, including this gem — “If he’s happy, I’m happy. If not, I’ll kill you.” — but in the end breaks down in tears because she’s ready to give her son away. Rachel passes the test, and Bryan, in the most Bryan way possible, professes his love for the Bachelorette. Next!

Rachel meets Peter in Madison, where he introduces her to his friends … who are conspicuously … diverse. Rachel throws Peter under by telling the friends that he hold her, “I have ten close friends. Eight out of ten are black.”

“Did he pull out his black card?” one friend jokes, but it’s only sort of a joke because it really sounds like Peter did. Regardless, Rachel wins over yet another group of strangers. “She seems super genuine,” Peter’s friend tells him. “Don’t f— it up.”

Rachel then meets Peter’s family, and “melts” when she sees the way that he plays with his niece. Rachel’s adamant about wanting to start a family, but Peter’s mom cautions that he may not be ready for marriage — for now she might have to live with “commitment.” Peter is the most reserved of the four when it comes to professing his love in that he doesn’t. “I’m very happy,” he tells Rachel. “Good for you,” she responds. Kidding! She says, “I’m very happy too.” End scene.

