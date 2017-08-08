‘The Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay on Who Should Be the Next ‘Bachelor’

Rachel Lindsay’s time on “The Bachelorette” has wrapped, but the question remains: Who will lead the next season?

Lindsay, as well as her fiance Bryan Abasolo and this season’s runner-up Peter Kraus all weighed in during a call with Variety and other outlets on Tuesday. In recent years, the franchise has selected the next “Bachelor” or “Bachelorette” from the contestants on the previous season.

“I actually think Alex should be the next bachelor,” Rachael said, referring to the contestant on her season who she sent home during week six. “I don’t think you got to see enough of him,” she said adding, “He’s funny, quirky, handsome,” and “a serial monogamist.”

And Abasolo agreed. “I think [Alex] would be the most interesting season for sure,” he said.

Kraus, meanwhile, cast his vote for a fellow fan favorite, Dean. “Everybody knows I love Dean,” he said. “I know he said he doesn’t want to do it … He’s a really good guy. I think he’d be fantastic.”

When asked if he would consider becoming the “Bachelor,” Kraus responded, “Consider? Sure. As of right now am I thinking about it? No.”

The three at the center of Monday night’s finale also used the call to tie up some of the loose threads leftover from the three-hour finale. For one, Lindsay explained what she meant when she told Kraus “I can’t answer that question” in response to him asking “Do you know right now that I’m the man who you want to spend the rest of your life with?”

“I was on a TV show,” Lindsay said. “I couldn’t come out and answer it in that way … I couldn’t answer that question in the context of being on the show.” Their conversation ended with a breakup.

Lindsay also responded to criticism that she was settling for Abasolo, instead of waiting for Kraus to be ready to propose.

“I feel like people aren’t watching what I was watching,” she said. “Peter did say that he would propose at the end. And I still said no. At that point I had already made up my mind that I was sending him home. I knew what I was going to do.”

She added, “It’s confusing why people would think that I would settle for such an important decision just to get a ring on my finger. I don’t understand why people keep saying that.”

Kraus also tried to explain what he meant when he said he felt “attacked” on Monday night’s live show. “In the moment I definitely felt like she was coming at me,” he said. “It wasn’t anger, it wasn’t malice … I think she was just as emotional as I was.”

And he responded to Rachel’s commented that she noticed deep-rooted issues in their relationship after their time together in Geneva. “When she said that, I was confused,” Kraus said. “And that hurt. That felt like she was reaching for certain things. And it was something that I couldn’t respond to. It hurt. I don’t think we had any deep-rooted issues.”