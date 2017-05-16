‘The Bachelor’ and ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Get Spinoffs at ABC

ABC is capitalizing off of two of their biggest franchises, ordering two spinoff series for both “The Bachelor” and “Dancing With the Stars,” Variety has learned.

The network has greenlit a sports-themed “Bachelor” spinoff and a kids version of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“The Bachelor Winter Games” will feature former participants from past seasons of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” from arch rivals to villains. Described by ABC as “an ode to the Winter Olympic Games” that will “take competitive dating to a chilling new level,” the spinoff will reunite the all-stars at a luxurious winter resort where they will go head-to-head in winter-themed athletic challenges, including the toughest sport of all – love.

“Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss will serve as executive producer, along with Martin Hilton. Next Entertainment and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television are producing.

“The Bachelor Winter Games” will premiere in February 2018, airing in conjunction with “The Bachelor” Season 22, according to ABC’s reality chief Robert Mills, who tweeted about the scheduling news Tuesday morning. That scheduling move puts “Bachelor Winter Games” on during the Winter Olympics, which will be broadcast on NBC.

“Dancing With the Stars Junior” will pair celebrity kids and kids of celebrities with professional junior ballroom dancers to perform choreographed routines, which will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, just like the flagship series. The cast on the panel will be announced at a later date.

The junior spinoff hails from BBC Worldwide Productions, and is slated to debut in spring 2018.

The news of the spinoffs comes shortly after ABC renewed both flagship series — “The Bachelor” has been picked up for its 22nd season, while “DWTS” has been renewed for Season 25.

For “Bachelor,” the winter games spinoff is the latest in the franchise, which has spun off “The Bachelorette,” summer series “Bachelor In Paradise” and former show “Bachelor Pad.” For “Dancing With the Stars,” the junior series is the first spinoff.