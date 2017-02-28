Why did it feel like just as much happened during Monday night’s one-hour episode of “The Bachelor” as usually happens during an installment twice as long? Are we all being scammed? That second question is rhetorical. But the answer to the first begins with the same person who left us hanging last week: Andi Dorfman.

“Who is Andi Dorfman?” is a very google-able question but, to keep you on the page, she’s still (somewhat) relevant because she was the Bachelorette when Nick Viall first appeared on the franchise. He made it to the final two before she chose someone else. Then he called her out for having sex with him on national television in what was arguably a rude way. She wrote about him in her book. Blah, blah, blah, seasons later she’s still popping in to remind us that she exists.

The show hypes up Andi’s appearance like she’s going to say or do something dramatic. She does no such thing. But she does serve a semi-important purpose in setting up the rest of the hour — the beginning of “fantasy suites” week — because it’s 2017 and “The Bachelor” allows the word “sex” now!

“Are you going to have sex with any of them?” she asks Nick, who says he’s not sure. Andi tells him that, if he sees a future with the woman and she consents, he should go for it. She calls it her “feminist rant” as Bell Hooks swiftly revises the title of her book to “Feminism Is for Everybody Except People Who Appear on ‘The Bachelor.'”

But before Nick can takes anyone to the “fantasy suite,” he has to eliminate one of the four remaining women. It has been about two weeks since ABC confirmed that Rachel will be the next “Bachelorette,” so it seems obvious that she would be the next to go, right? Wrong. Who can say why Nick does what he does next — Was it the olive? Does he not like it when women buy him expensive clothes? Did Raquel whisper something in his ear off-camera? That’s right… it’s time to say goodbye to Corinne who, before now, was starting to seem like the most viable match.

The breakdown that follows seems inevitable. Corinne burst into tears while standing next to the final three. But in the limo, flooded with emotion, the bouncy castle schemestress makes one last surprising move — she delivers a monologue that puts Andi’s “feminist rant” to shame (… and makes me almost want to take back that Bell Hook reference from a few paragraphs ago)!

“Saying goodbye to Nick… I feel my heart is never going to be repaired,” she says. “I just want to feel loved — the way it’s supposed to be. The normal way. Why can’t I just have a normal relationship?” she asks.

“I’m done trying to show my men how much I worship them… I need that. I’m done trying to impress these men. I will never kiss up to man for the rest of my life,” she resolves, and promptly goes to sleep. Who’s excited for “Bachelor in Paradise”?

With Corinne out of the picture, the final three join Nick on a trip to Finland, also known as the “most northern place” that Nick has ever been. Raven is the only date we get to watch before the episode end, but she does not disappoint.