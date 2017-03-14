Following the Season 21 finale of “The Bachelor,” Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi spoke to a group of reporters on Tuesday about their future together.

It didn’t take long for the newly-public couple to address their plans to set a wedding date.

“I don’t think we have a set date. It’s more about our relationship and how it progresses,” Viall said. “We’re going to walk before we run, so to speak.”

While former “Bachelor” Ben Higgins followed up his season with a spinoff about his post-show life, Viall said he would “be surprised” if he and Grimaldi did anything similar. For now, the couple plans on landing in Los Angeles, where they both currently are for Viall’s turn on “Dancing With the Stars.”

During the call, Viall spoke to leaving his sales job to join world of reality television. “I left the company always with the invite to come back,” he said. But now, several years later, he is leveraging his brand to start a men’s grooming company called The Polished Gent. “We have yet to launch it publicly,” he said.

Grimaldi, who was a special education teacher in Canada, plans to launch a foundation for children with special needs. And although she has a few credits to her name besides “The Bachelor,” Grimaldi assured that her acting career is in the past. “I barely acted back in Montreal,” she said. “It’s something that I did as a part-time thing for a very short amount of time.”

Viall also addressed the finale, specifically how he let runner-up Raven Gates profess her love for him before letting her down.

“There’s no perfect way,” he said. “I felt immense guilt. And I felt immense sadness for putting Raven through that.” He added that there are “logistical limitations” in the show that make it difficult to avoid some uncomfortable situations.

After watching how her now-fiance treated Gates in the finale, Grimaldi said, “I can’t completely understand, but I can sympathize. At the end I think we made a good decision in terms of how he went about it.”

Later, Gates answered questions solo. She confessed that she had wanted to ask Viall why he let her make a grand declaration instead of letting her down earlier. “I did wonder why he didn’t give me the courtesy,” she said. “I love to leave it all out on the table, so I really feel like he wanted to give me the opportunity.”

And regarding her future on “Bachelor in Paradise,” Gates said she trusts the show to help her find a mate.

“I feel like I’m surrounded by a bunch of love matchmakers,” she aid. “I just believe in the process. I’m so open-minded when it comes to meeting someone.”