If the two-hour premiere of “The Bachelor” wasn’t enough for you, then you were in luck tonight with Jimmy Kimmel hosting a special primetime edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” solely dedicated to ABC’s reality dating show.

Kimmel — a self-proclaimed “Bachelor” super-fan, who regularly covers the series on his show — brought on the Season 21 leading man Nick Viall to Monday night’s special. He also staged a reunion between Viall and his former “Bachelorette” exes, Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe, who were guests on the show, along with Joel McHale.

When Viall first sat down with Kimmel, the late-night host asked “The Bachelor” if he kissed anyone on New Years Eve. Viall replied, “No, I did not.” Kimmel then asked, “Oh, you’ve ruined the show. We know what happens now…is it safe to say you are not single now?”

Despite his efforts to crack Viall, he stayed mum and did not give away any spoilers.

During the interview, Kimmel asked Viall about some of the most jarring moments from the season premiere, starting off with the contestant Liz, who revealed in Monday’s episode that she actually had a one-night stand with Viall months before being cast on “The Bachelor” when the two met at the wedding of former “Bachelor” contestants Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, where she was the maid of honor. (Small world.) “I recognized her right away. She gets out of the limo and I was like, ‘That’s Liz,'” Viall said.

Kimmel also asked about another stand-out contestant, Corinne, who appears to be this season’s villain. She had fans talking on Twitter during the premiere, thanks to her overtly sexual comments and the fact that she has a nanny at 24-years-old.

“The thing is, I didn’t know right away,” Viall said of Corinne having a nanny. With a laugh, he continued, “And so, it was bought to my attention by one of the other ladies as a potential red flag…and while I certainly appreciated the potential red flag of a grown woman having a nanny, I also thought, ‘Hmm, what are the benefits? If this works out, do I also get the nanny?'”

When Dorfman and Bristowe came on the show, Kimmel grilled the trio about how awkward the interview was. (After all, Viall did date both women and was then dumped by each of the ladies on two separate seasons.)

“We’ve run into each other. We’re friends,” Viall said, laughing, to which Doorman replied, “I mean, this is so awkward.”

To wrap up the special, Kimmel predicted Viall’s final four contestants: first impression rose recipient Rachel, Danielle, Corinne and Vanessa, who Kimmel believes will be the winner.

