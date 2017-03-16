The Bachelor Finale
The Nielsen dry spell has broken, raining down ratings points like manna from heaven to hungry researchers. Here’s what happened Monday night, according to Nielsen’s final national numbers:

The Bachelor” chose a fiancee, but while the finale hit a season high, it still barely edged out “The Voice” in the two hours the reality series went head-to-head. The final two hours of Nick Viall’s season brought in a 2.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic and an average audience of 8.4 million. “The Bachelor: After the Final Rose” notched a 2.4 in the demo and brought 7.85 million pairs of eyeballs to ABC.

“The Voice” on NBC ticked down slightly from last week to a 2.6 in the demo and 12.18 million viewers. “Taken” appears to have found its level with a steady 1.2 in the demo and 5.73 million viewers.

CBS’ Monday comedies all ticked down some in what may have been the continuation of a Daylight Saving Time hangover. “Kevin Can Wait” weighed in with a 1.3 in the demo and 6.79 million viewers. “Man With a Plan” drew a 1.1 and 6.34 million viewers. “Superior Donuts” and “2 Broke Girls” matched that 1.1 demo rating, but brought in total audiences of 6.21 million and 5.45 million, respectively. “Scorpion” notched a 1.1 as well and 6.61 million viewers on the whole.

Over on Fox, “24: Legacy” stayed above the Mulaney Line with a 1.0 in the demo and 3.9 million viewers. “APB” ticked down to a 0.7 in the demo and 3.25 million.

The CW aired a repeat of the Howie Mandel All-Star Gala.

As a reminder, daily ratings fluctuations tend to amount to mere quantum foam, and many of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, most of those gains won’t translate to the ratings guarantees networks make advertisers.

