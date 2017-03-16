The Nielsen dry spell has broken, raining down ratings points like manna from heaven to hungry researchers. Here’s what happened Monday night, according to Nielsen’s final national numbers:

“The Bachelor” chose a fiancee, but while the finale hit a season high, it still barely edged out “The Voice” in the two hours the reality series went head-to-head. The final two hours of Nick Viall’s season brought in a 2.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic and an average audience of 8.4 million. “The Bachelor: After the Final Rose” notched a 2.4 in the demo and brought 7.85 million pairs of eyeballs to ABC.

“The Voice” on NBC ticked down slightly from last week to a 2.6 in the demo and 12.18 million viewers. “Taken” appears to have found its level with a steady 1.2 in the demo and 5.73 million viewers.

CBS’ Monday comedies all ticked down some in what may have been the continuation of a Daylight Saving Time hangover. “Kevin Can Wait” weighed in with a 1.3 in the demo and 6.79 million viewers. “Man With a Plan” drew a 1.1 and 6.34 million viewers. “Superior Donuts” and “2 Broke Girls” matched that 1.1 demo rating, but brought in total audiences of 6.21 million and 5.45 million, respectively. “Scorpion” notched a 1.1 as well and 6.61 million viewers on the whole.

Over on Fox, “24: Legacy” stayed above the Mulaney Line with a 1.0 in the demo and 3.9 million viewers. “APB” ticked down to a 0.7 in the demo and 3.25 million.

The CW aired a repeat of the Howie Mandel All-Star Gala.

As a reminder, daily ratings fluctuations tend to amount to mere quantum foam, and many of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, most of those gains won’t translate to the ratings guarantees networks make advertisers.