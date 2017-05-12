‘The Bachelor,’ ‘Dancing With The Stars’ and ‘Shark Tank’ Renewed at ABC

ABC just acquired the show of reality TV with “American Idol,” but the network has not forgotten about its most dependable, long-running unscripted series.

“The Bachelor,” “Dancing With the Stars” and “Shark Tank” have all been renewed for additional seasons, Variety has learned.

“The Bachelor” has been picked up for Season 22. The original reality dating show has spawned off numerous spinoffs, including “The Bachelorette” and Bachelor In Paradise,” both of which return this summer. “Bachelorette” premieres May 22 with a historical season, featuring the first-ever African-American leading lady with attorney Rachel Lindsay. The franchise, which debuted in 2002, is hosted by Chris Harrison.

“Dancing With the Stars” has been picked up for Season 25. The dance competition show, which debuted in 2005, is currently in the midst of its 24th season and will soon crown a winner with the mirror ball trophy. Current hosts are Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, and judges are Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Julianne Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.

“Shark Tank” has been renewed for Season 9. The entrepreneurial series from Mark Burnett features Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban.

All three shows are solid ratings performers for ABC. In its most recent season, “Shark Tank” averaged a 1.2 rating and 5.2 million viewers in Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers; “The Bachelor” a 2.3 and 7.3 million; “Dancing With the Stars” a 1.7 and 10.7 million.