‘The Bachelor’ Shocker: Arie Luyendyk Jr. to Star in Season 22

The wait is finally over. ABC revealed on Thursday that Arie Luyendyk Jr. will be the star of “The Bachelor” Season 22.

The announcement came as a shock to the Bachelor Nation as fans expected Peter Kraus, the runner-up from the most recent season of “The Bachelorette,” or Luke Pell, who came in second the previous season, to be named the new Bachelor.

“This just fit perfect — the timing of this really fit for me,” Luyendyk, who was the “Bachelorette” Season 8 runner-up told Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America.” “I was a little skeptical, just because we’d been in talks for a few years about doing it, and so I just kind of went in with an open mind, open heart.”

Luyendyk lost out to Jef Holm on Emily Maynard’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2012.

“I’m not nervous,” he admits. “Now that I’ve had some time and distance away from it, it feels like the feeling I had before I went into it the first time. I think sometimes when you’re on ‘The Bachelorette’ and you jump right into being the Bachelor, for me it would’ve been too soon. This feels more natural. I’m not concerned what people think. I’m just focused on the outcome. I want to find my person and will do whatever it takes!”

2 Comments

  1. Goodbyenoway says:
    September 7, 2017 at 6:45 am

    He’s skinny wimpy and odd looking. I guess no shirtless scenes this season.

    Reply
  2. stevenkovacs says:
    September 7, 2017 at 6:42 am

    HUH??

    Reply
