SPOILER ALERT: Do not read until you have watch “The Bachelor” Season 21 finale. This post spoils the winner chosen by Nick Viall, and recaps the aftershow, “After the Final Rose.”

Chris Harrison promised “Bachelor history” and we got… a few awkward first encounters.

Following the finale of “The Bachelor” Season 21, Nick Viall appeared with his chosen woman and his runner up, and the next “Bachelorette,” Rachel Lindsay, got a special surprise.

“We’re starting your journey right now,” Chris told Rachel in front of a live studio audience Monday night. Following the announcement, four eligible bachelors waltzed out to introduce themselves one by one.

“I don’t even know what to say right now,” Rachel said in shock as the first man, Demario, arrived onstage with two tickets to Las Vegas and a ring. Next came Blake who told Rachel that she smelled good. Dean awkwardly recited, “I’m ready to go black. And I’m never going back.” Finally, Eric rounded out the first four men who will appear on Rachel’s season.

Harrison asked Rachel if she had already met her future husband, to which she replied, “I don’t know. I don’t want to jump the gun.” Guess we’ll have to wait and see!

Before Rachel met a few of her contestants, Nick and his final two got some post-show screen time.

First, Nick’s runner-up, Raven, told Chris that she could see that Nick and Vanessa are “passionate about each other,” and teased an appearance on “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Then, Vanessa took the stage solo to talk about her experience since Nick proposed. “I decided not to watch ‘fantasy suites,’ she revealed, “I just watched my part.”

Finally, Nick and Vanessa appeared together to talk about their future. “We’re taking baby steps,” Vanessa said about getting married. “I think we’re still in the process of getting to know each other.” The two hinted that, between spending their lives together in the U.S. and Canada, the former is winning out.