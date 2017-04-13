The E! original scripted series “The Arrangment” has been renewed for Season 2 that will consist of 10 one-hour episodes, the network announced on Thursday.

Described as a modern day Cinderella story with a complicated Hollywood twist, “The Arrangement” follows a young actress, Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista), who auditions for the female lead in a summer blockbuster to star opposite the hottest male action stars, Kyle West (Josh Henderson). After Megan’s amazing audition leads to an incredible first date — and more — with Kyle, her Cinderella story takes an unexpected turn when she is presented with a contract that would change her life forever. The series also stars Lexa Doig and Michael Vartan.

“As E!’s second successful foray into scripted, we are thrilled to see the show resonate with viewers and gain momentum throughout the season,” said Adam Stotsky, president of E! Entertainment and Esquire Network. “Continuing to fuel our audience’s passion for pop culture and celebrity, ‘The Arrangement’ allows us to reveal a darker side of Hollywood that has never been seen before. Alongside our partners at Universal Cable Productions, we’re excited to watch this intriguingly unpredictable story continue to unfold in a second season.”

Season to-date, the series is averaging 1.3 million total viewers and 725,000 in the adults 18-49 demographic, according to Nielsen L3 data. It also ranks as the second biggest scripted cable drama launch with women 18-34 for 2017.

Produced by Universal Cable Productions, “The Arrangement” was written by Jonathan Abrahams, who serves as executive producer on the series. Jimmy Fox of Main Event Media, Layla Smith and Gregory Lipstone of All3Media America also serve as executive producers.