In today’s TV News Roundup, TNT’s “The Alienist” has added another series regular, Freeform has added more cast members to “Cloak & Dagger,” plus Oprah’s HBO Film “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” gets a premiere date.

CASTING

Matt Lintz has landed a series regular role, opposite Dakota Fanning, Daniel Brühl and Luke Evans in TNT’s drama “The Alienist.”

The show is based on the novel of the same name by Caleb Carr. Described as a psychological thriller set in New York City in 1896, when a series of haunting, gruesome murders grips the city, newly appointed police commissioner Theodore Roosevelt calls upon criminal psychologist (aka alienist) Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Brühl) and newspaper reporter John Moore (Evans) to conduct a secret investigation. Lintz will play the role of Steve Taggart, a tough young boy with a trouble-making past who has knowledge of various crime scenes.

The teen actor’s other credits include “Sleepy Hollow,” “Banshee,” “What To Expect When You’re Expecting” and “Pixels.” He is repped by APA, People Store, Stokes Management and Jackoway Tyerman.

“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” on Freeform has added six new cast members, joining Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph, who were previously announced as the title couple. The live-action adaptation of the Marvel comic is about the two titular teenagers, who enter into an interracial relationship while discovering their own superpowers.

The new additions to the cast are: Andrea Roth, who will will portray Melissa, Holt’s on-screen mom; Gloria Reuben as Joseph’s on-screen mom, Adina; Miles Mussenden, as Joseph’s working-class father, Michael, who’s laboring hard to provide a life for his family; Carl Lundstedt as Holt’s partner in crime and boyfriend, Liam; James Saito, as Dr. Bernard Sanjo; and J.D. Evermore, who will take on Detective Connors, a contradiction of a man harboring a secret. Gina Prince-Bythewood is set to direct the first episode.

DATES

“The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” with Oprah Winfrey will debut on April 22 at 8 p.m on HBO. The adaptation of Rebecca Skloot’s bestselling nonfiction book of the same name tells the story Henrietta Lacks, whose cells were used to create the first immortal human cell line, through the eyes of her daughter Debora Lacks, played by Winfrey. With the help of journalist Skloot, played by Rose Byrne, Lacks learns about the mother she never knew and how the unauthorized harvesting of Lacks’ cancerous cells in 1951 led to huge medical breakthroughs. Aside from starring, Winfrey is also an executive producer, closely attached to the project.

NBC‘s new reality series “First Dates” from Ellen DeGeneres and narrated by Drew Barrymore will debut on April 7 at 8 p.m. The eight-episode show gives a view at other people’s romantic life by using a fly-on-the-wall hidden camera approach on a group of couples’ first dates.

“Beerland,” a new Viceland documentary series will take Golden Road Brewing founder Meg Gill around the country to six different cities on her search for the best home brewers and an understanding of beer’s role in shaping the culture of a community. One brewer, the lucky winner of a taste test in the final episode, will earn a brewing and distribution deal with Golden Road Brewing. The series will premiere on April 27 at 10 p.m.

PBS‘s British drama “Call The Midwife” will return for a sixth season on April 2 at 8 p.m. The season begins in 1962 and explores the changing times with increased liberation for women to the shadow of gangsters and introduction of new government policies. The nuns and midwives of Nonnatus House are faced with a leadership shakeup and must strive to continue to help mothers and families while dealing with their own drama. “Call The Midwife” is created and written by Heidi Thomas, executive produced by Pippa Harris and Heidi Thomas, and produced by Ann Tricklebank. BBC Worldwide North America distributes.

For the 40th anniversary of “Three’s Company,” Antenna TV is reuniting the cast for an exclusive interview and marathon airing on March 11 and 12. The show, which first premiered in 1977, stars Joyce DeWitt, Richard Kline, Priscilla Barnes and Jenilee Harrison who gathered at KTLA’s studio for an interview with Tribune Broadcasting’s anchor Tamsen Fadal to share behind-the-scenes memories and emotional stories about series star John Ritter. The marathon consists of 40 hours and 72 episodes of the show, plus episodes of Johnny Carson featuring Richard Kline and John Ritter. The full cast interview will also be available online March 11 on Antenna TV’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

GREENLIGHTS

“Teletubbies” co-creator Andrew Davenport is back with another pre-school show, “Moon and Me,” a series from Foundling Bird and Sutikki, the new kids and family division of Bento Box Entertainment. The series will begin airing on the BBC’s pre-school channel, CBeebies, in early 2018 and will tell the story of two friends from different worlds, inspired by the story of toys coming to life when the humans aren’t around.

DEALS

Ann Margaret Carozza‘s book “Love & Money: Protecting Yourself from Angry Exes, Wacky Relatives, Con Artists and Inner Demons” will be adapted into an unscripted series for which Carrozza will serve as producer and host. The Jackal Group announced Tuesday it had acquired the TV rights for the book, which aims to demystify legal and financial decision most people find intimidating and costly. The Jackal Group’s Gail Berman and Joe Earley will executive produce.