Showtime has picked up “The Affair” for a fourth season, network president and CEO David Nevins announced Monday afternoon at the TCA winter press tour in Pasadena. The news comes just a few weeks before the series’ Season 3 finale on Jan. 29.

Season 3 picked up three years after Noah’s (Dominic West) shocking admission of guilt at his murder trial and introduced a fifth perspective in Irene Jacob’s Juliette Le Gall. Noah attempted to restart his life, but the damage wrought by his past decisions has made him a ghost of his former self. Alison (Ruth Wilson) has been raising daughter Joanie alongside Cole (Joshua Jackson) and Luisa (Catalina Sandino Moreno) in Montauk, but Alison’s past continues to rear its ugly head as Cole and Luisa attempt to build their own future.

For Helen (Maura Tierney), life appears to continue on, but just below the surface of a successful business and a bustling home lies uncertainty with her boyfriend Vik, instability among her children, and an unshakeable feeling of guilt.

The show made a splash on the awards show circuit when it debuted, nabbing two Golden Globe wins in its first season. Numbers-wise, the show is hovering around an audience of just under 1.5 million viewers in Nielsen’s Live+7 ratings.

“The Affair” is executive produced by Sarah Treem (who created the series with Hagai Levy) and Jeffrey Reiner.