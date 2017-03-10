“The 100” will live to see another season. The CW has just ordered a fifth season of the sci-fi series to premiere sometime in the 2017-18 season.

The series drew a rash of criticism last season following the death of one of its lesbian characters, which may have contributed to some of the ratings erosion it experienced from Season 3 to 4. However, it’s been a steady performer since then, and like many of its network brethren sees big ratings lifts once delayed viewing is factored in; it also streams well on The CW’s platform.

With Thursday’s renewal, The CW will return nine of its hours for the 2017-18 season. Among the unrenewed at this point are the yet-to-premiere “The Originals” and “iZombie,” with venerable franchise “The Vampire Diaries” ending Friday and “Reign” coming to a similarly natural end shortly thereafter; freshman series “No Tomorrow” and “Frequency” weren’t given back orders and should be treated as canceled.

Based on the book series by Kass Morgan, “The 100” is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios with executive producers Jason Rothenberg and Leslie Morgenstein (“The Vampire Diaries”). The series stars Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Christopher Larking, Devon Bostick, Isaiah Washington, Henry Ian Cusick, and Zach McGowan.

