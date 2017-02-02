With two of the five big broadcasters in repeats, other networks that were airing new episodes received a bit of a boost Wednesday night.

The CW’s “The 100” returned for its fourth season down three tenths of a point from last season’s premiere in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, with a 0.4 rating and 1.27 million viewers. However, that was only slightly off the end of Season 3, which drew a 0.5 in the demo and 1.31 million viewers. Lead-in “Arrow” brought in a 0.6 and 1.95 million viewers.

Fox’s “Star” ticked up from last week even without its usual solid “Lethal Weapon” lead-in, notching a 1.3 in the demo and 4.06 million viewers. Another “Showtime at the Apollo” special led into “Star” with a 0.8 in the demo and 3.2 million viewers.

CBS won the night, though, with its combo of “Hunted,” “Criminal Minds,” and “Code Black.” “Hunted” stayed steady with a 1.3 in the demo and 5.47 million viewers. “Criminal Minds” drew a 1.3 and 7.43 million viewers. “Code Black” ticked up a couple tenths to a 1.1 and 6.76 million viewers.

ABC and NBC were in repeats.

As a reminder, many of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, most of those gains won’t translate to the ratings guarantees networks make advertisers.