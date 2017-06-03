Watch the First Trailer for ‘That’s So Raven’ Spinoff ‘Raven’s Home’

Staff Writer @rebeccaarubin

Raven-Symoné is back — and it’s the future her son can see?

In the new trailer for the Disney Channel spinoff “Raven’s Home,” life in the hectic household gets even wackier when Raven’s son starts to inherit his mom’s psychic tendencies.

Symoné and Anneliese van der Pol are now mothers as they reprise their role as best friends Raven Baxter and Chelsea Daniels. The dynamic duo is up to their same crazy antics, but this time, they are living under the same roof raising families of their own.

Raven’s 11-year-old twins Booker (Issac Brown) and Nia (Navia Robinson) join the cast along with Chelsea’s 9-year-old son Levi (Jason Maybaum), and Nia’s best friend Tess (Sky Katz).

While Booker is still coming to terms with is psychic tendencies, his mom, a vision veteran, remains unfazed with her son’s ability. As he comes to tell her about a vision he had, she quips back, “It’s not always about you, Booker.”

Still, family is just as important in the Baxter household, and according to Booker, they’ve got heart — and a whole bunch else.

Symoné will join longtime writer-producer partners Scott Thomas and Jed Elinoff as executive producers on the series. “That’s So Raven” originally aired four seasons and 100 episodes between 2003 and 2007.

Watch the full trailer here or above.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad