The Disney Channel has ordered its “That’s So Raven” spinoff to series with a premiere eyed for later this year, Variety has learned.

“Raven’s Home,” as it is now known, will star Raven-Symoné and Anneliese van der Pol, who will reprise their roles as best friends Raven Baxter and Chelsea Daniels. New cast members include Issac Brown and Navia Robinson as Raven’s 11-year-old twins Booker and Nia, respectively, while Jason Maybaum will play Chelsea’s nine-year-old son, Levi. Sky Katz also joins the cast as Nia’s best friend, Tess.

The series will pick up with Raven and Chelsea, who are now divorced single mothers raising their two separate families in one house. When one of Raven’s kids begins to show signs that they have inherited her trait of catching glimpses of the future, the already hectic household gets turned upside down. As previously announced, Symoné will serve as an executive producer on the series. Longtime writer-producer partners Scott Thomas and Jed Elinoff will also executive produce. Symoné announced in October that she would exit her daily role on “The View” in order to develop this show.

“There is only one Raven – and for over 25 years, she has blessed audiences around the world with the greatest gift of all – the pure, unadulterated joy of laugh-out-loud funny,” said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide. “After being a part of over 20 different Disney projects, we are thrilled to be bringing Raven home to Disney Channel once again.”

The original series aired for four seasons and 100 episodes between 2003 and 2007. It marked Disney Channel’s first multi-camera comedy, and when it premiered, was the highest-rated Disney show among Kids 6-11 and Boys 6-11. The show has proven to have legs for Disney Channel in reruns, even a decade after it ended, averaging 1.1 million total viewers during midnight airings in 2016.