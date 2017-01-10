TGIT fans are going to have to wait a little bit longer for the return of “Scandal,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “How To Get Away With Murder.”

The premiere date of Shondaland’s Thursday night trio of shows has been pushed back one week to Jan. 26, due to a pre-inauguration “20/20” special about Donald Trump and his family, which will air on Jan. 19. (The original premiere date for the three TGIT series was Jan. 19.)

The “20/20” special, titled “America’s First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington,” will air just the day before the Jan. 20 inauguration when Trump is sworn into the White House.

The hourlong program will air from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., preceded by repeat episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy” at 8 p.m. and “Scandal” at 9 p.m.

In a press release issued by ABC, the network stated the reason for the scheduling move was to accommodate the ABC News special, while keeping the return of TGIT intact with three original episodes for all of the shows.

On Jan. 26, the new episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy” will air at 8 p.m., “Scandal” at 9 p.m. and “How To Get Away With Murder” at 10 p.m.