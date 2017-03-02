Variety will present its annual Achievement in International TV Award to TF1 Group Chairman and CEO Gilles Pelisson at the MipTV trade fair next month in Cannes.

The award is given to individuals who exhibit leadership, creativity, and innovation, and who are transforming the global television marketplace.

Past honorees of Variety’s Achievement in International TV Award include Jeremy Darroch, Group CEO of Sky; Anke Schaeferkordt and Guillaume de Posch, co-CEOs of RTL Group; and Adam Crozier, CEO of ITV.

“Gilles Pelisson’s dynamic approach to leadership of one of Europe’s most important media firms over the past year is no surprise to those of us at Variety who’ve followed Pelisson’s creative path at top companies like Eurodisney and Bouygues Telecom,” said Variety VP/Executive Editor Steven Gaydos.

He added: “Pelisson and TF1 are at the forefront of the digital revolution at Europe so it’s a great time to focus on their achievements and challenges as they step so boldly into the future.”

Pelisson will participate in a Q&A with Variety in the Palais des Festivals’ Grand Auditorium at MipTV prior to receiving the award, which will be followed by an invite-only cocktail reception.

MipTV runs from April 3 to April 6 in Cannes. The television confab includes keynotes from such media luminaries as Rikard Steiber, senior VP of HTC Vive; Go90 Chief Content Officer Ivana Kirkbride; AOL’s digital prophet David Shing; Adam Harter, VP of cultural connections at Pepsi; Frank Bentley, senior principal researcher at Yahoo Labs; and Teri Schwartz, dean of UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television.