Teri Hatcher — former star of “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” — has joined the cast of the CW’s “Supergirl” for a multi-episode arc this season, Variety has learned.

Hatcher has been cast in a mystery role, though her character will become the new Big Bad of Season 2. The date of her first appearance has not been set yet, but her episodes will air this winter.

“No offense to any of the wonderful actresses who have also played the part, but Teri Hatcher is my all time favorite Lois Lane. To have her come back to the SuperWorld in a completely different part is an unbelievable gift to me, Greg, and the fans,” said the show’s executive producer Andrew Kreisberg on behalf of “Supergirl” co-creater Greg Berlanti.

In addition to a SuperWorld reunion, “Supergirl” also marks a reunion for the former Lois Lane and her “Desperate Housewives” co-star Mehcad Brooks, who plays Jimmy Olsen on the CW series.

Following “Desperate Housewives,” Hatcher most recently recurred on the CBS comedy “The Odd Couple,” opposite Matthew Perry.

Hatcher is not the only “Lois & Clark” alum to appear on “Supergirl.” Former Superman Dean Cain has been in four episodes of the CW show, including the pilot.