TV Academy Announces Rule Changes for 2018 Emmy Awards

Ahead of the 2018 Emmys, the Television Academy has unveiled a series of rules changes affecting a few key categories, including variety special and special class, costumes, directing, and sound editing.

Given the confusion around the definition of “special class,” the Variety Special and Special Class categories have been restructured into Variety Special (Live) — which would include award shows — and Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) — which would include pre-taped specials. Last year’s Variety Special winner, “Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special,” vied against comedy specials from Louis C.K., Samantha Bee, Sarah Silverman and Stephen Colbert, while last year’s Special Class winner was the 70th annual Tony Awards, which competed against “Hairspray Live!”, the Oscars and the Super Bowl halftime show with Lady Gaga.

The category for costumes for a period/fantasy series has been split into two categories: period costumes and fantasy/sci-fi costumes. The award for directing for nonfiction programming has been split as well, into directing for a documentary/nonfiction program and directing for a reality program. Finally, the sound editing award for a series has been divided as well, separating sound editing for a half-hour series (comedy/drama/animation) and sound editing for a one-hour series.

The complete list of rules for the Emmy Awards will be available at TelevisionAcademy.com in 2018.

The Emmy Awards will be held on Monday, September 17 at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles. The show will air live on NBC at 8pmET/5pmPT. A host has yet to be announced.