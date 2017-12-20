Television Academy Opens Membership to Personal Publicists, Short Form Writers, Colorists, and Post Supervisors

The Television Academy is opening its membership doors to personal publicists, writers of short form content, post supervisors and colorists.

“It’s the Television Academy’s mission to create a membership body that reflects the many diverse professions and endeavors of those working in the television industry,” said Hayma Washington, Television Academy chairman-CEO. “These membership changes are indicative of the ongoing effort to more closely represent our vision of a progressive and inclusive television community.”

For the first time, publicists who work directly for individual artists will be able to join the academy in the professional representatives peer group, so long as they have three years of experience as a praiser and have a substantial number of clients who work in “nationally viewed television programming.”

Writers with credits on at least 120 minutes of professionally produced short form programs that have had broad domestic or international release will be able to sign on to the writers peer group. Associate producers, post supervisors, and colorists will be able to join under the pictures editors peer group.

Related Oprah Winfrey Honors Shonda Rhimes at Television Academy Hall of Fame Television Academy Votes to Expel Harvey Weinstein for Life (EXCLUSIVE)

The Academy has also eased the membership requirements for those working in reality TV. The criteria now calls for a person to have completed at least 26 weeks of work or have at least 20 credited episodes in at least two of the past four years. Previously, the Academy required two calendar years of work in the form.

Other membership eligibility changes unveiled Wednesday were:

Motion & Title Design Peer Group: Additional positions of employment have been added including Creative Director, Art Director, Animator, Compositor, Editor, Illustrator, Typographer and Creative Producer. Members must have worked a minimum of three years that includes at least three Motion & Title Design credits.

Sound Peer Group: Additional positions of employment have been added including Engineer, Monitor Mixer, Playback Mixer, Production Sound Mixer and Re-Recording Mixer. Members must have worked in these areas for at least three consecutive years or have verifiable credit on at least 25 hours of nationally exhibited programming within the past four years.

Makeup Artists/Hairstylists Peer Group: Active Status (voting) membership now requires work on at least 25 nationally exhibited episodes (previously 25 hours of programming) within a four-year period, plus a minimum of two years’ experience.