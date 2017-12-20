Television Academy Opens Membership to Personal Publicists, Short Form Writers, Colorists, and Post Supervisors

The Television Academy is opening its membership doors to personal publicists, writers of short form content, post supervisors and colorists.
“It’s the Television Academy’s mission to create a membership body that reflects the many diverse professions and endeavors of those working in the television industry,” said Hayma Washington, Television Academy chairman-CEO. “These membership changes are indicative of the ongoing effort to more closely represent our vision of a progressive and inclusive television community.”
For the first time, publicists who work directly for individual artists will be able to join the academy in the professional representatives peer group, so long as they have three years of experience as a praiser and have a substantial number of clients who work in “nationally viewed television programming.”
Writers with credits on at least 120 minutes of professionally produced short form programs that have had broad domestic or international release will be able to sign on to the writers peer group. Associate producers, post supervisors, and colorists will be able to join under the pictures editors peer group.
The Academy has also eased the membership requirements for those working in reality TV. The criteria now calls for a person to have completed at least 26 weeks of work or have at least 20 credited episodes in at least two of the past four years. Previously, the Academy required two calendar years of work in the form.
Other membership eligibility changes unveiled Wednesday were: