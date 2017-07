Television Academy Announces Awards Lineup for Creative Arts Emmys

The Television Academy has revealed the awards that will be presented on each night of the two-night presentation of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

As with last year, the lengthy presentation will be split into two nights, Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10 beginning at 5 p.m. at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Creative Arts Emmys will air September 16 at 8 p.m. on FXX.

The Primetime Emmy Awards, which will be held on Sunday, September 17, will present awards for outstanding comedy and drama series, limited series, reality competition, variety talk and sketch, television movie, acting, directing, and writing. The Emmys will air on CBS, hosted by Stephen Colbert.

The complete lineup is as follows:

Saturday, September 9:

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING COSTUMES FOR VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAMMING

OUTSTANDING CREATIVE ACHIEVEMENT IN INTERACTIVE MEDIA WITHIN AN UNSCRIPTED PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIONAL SERIES OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING INNOVATION IN INTERACTIVE PROGRAMMING

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SERIES

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES OR SPECIAL (NON-PROSTHETIC)

OUTSTANDING MOTION DESIGN

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS

OUTSTANDING NARRATOR

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED OR COMPETITION REALITY PROGRAMOUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR VARIETY, NONFICTION, REALITY OR REALITY-COMPETITION SERIES

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR VARIETY, NONFICTION, EVENT OR AWARD SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM ANIMATED PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM VARIETY SERIES

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SERIES

OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

GOVERNORS AWARD

Sunday, September 10:

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES FOR A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING CREATIVE ACHIEVEMENT IN INTERACTIVE MEDIA WITHIN A SCRIPTED PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE DESIGN

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (NON-PROSTHETIC)

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (NON-PROSTHETIC)

OUTSTANDING MULTI-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL INTERACTIVE PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC

OUTSTANDING PERIOD/FANTASY COSTUMES FOR A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR OR LESS)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

OUTSTANDING PROSTHETIC MAKEUP FOR A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A SERIES

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A COMEDY SERIES OR VARIETY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A DRAMA SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE