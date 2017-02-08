The Television Academy’s board of governors has established a peer group for choreographers, a move long sought by dance pros who work in TV.

Representing the new group on the Academy’s board of directors will be veteran choreographers Kathryn Burns and Mandy Moore (not to be confused with the actress). In the past, choreographers were included as a subset of the directors peer group.

The vote by the board of governors to create its 30th peer group recognizes the growth of dance-related programming across the dial, from the recent wave of live musical productions to “Dancing With the Stars.”

“We are thrilled to recognize choreographers and their contributions to television with a peer group of their own,” said Television Academy chairman-CEO Hayma Washington. “Inclusion of all professionals creating content in our medium is a top priority for the Academy, whether they are working in a significant artistic or technical segment of the industry, in established formats, or evolving digital platforms.”

The Academy cited the work of director Gail Mancuso, producer Nigel Lythgoe, Moore and fellow choreographers Derek Hough, Tabitha and Napoleon D’umo (a duo known as Nappytabs), Michael Rooney and Christian Perry for leading the drive to establish the new group.

Separately, the Academy’s board of governors has elected two-time Emmy winner Bob Bronow as the new governor representing the sound peer group.