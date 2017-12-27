Television Academy Announces Board of Governors for 2018-19

The Television Academy announced the newly elected members to the Board of Governors Wednesday. These governors will serve a two-year term, beginning on Jan. 1, 2018 and continuing through Dec. 21, 2019.

The new governors, who will serve their first term, are: Lesley Aletter (peer group: Stunts), Brenda Brkusic (Los Angeles Area), Jeff Calderon (Lighting, Camera & Technical Arts), Rich Carter (Commercials), Terri Carter (Makeup Artists/Hairstylists), John Debney (Music), Keiren Fisher (Production Execs), Greg Kupiec (Motion & Title Design), Eboni Nichols (Choreography), Laurie Parres (Writers), Christopher Reeves (Sound Editors), Glenn Rigberg (Professional Reps), Jill Sanford (Children’s Programming), John Simmons ASC (Cinematographers), Halina Siwolop (Art Directors/Set Decorators), Steven Spignese (Public Relations) and Michael Spiller (Directors).

A handful of governors are returning to serve a new two-year term after taking a one or multiple-year absence from the Television Academy’s governing body, and they are: Bob Bergen (Performers), Scott Boyd ACE (Picture Editors), Jason Rosenfield (Documentary Programming) , Lori Schwartz (Interactive Media) and John Ziffren (Producers).

Additionally, governors re-elected to serve a second two-year term are: Frank Morrone CAS (Sound), Jill Daniels (Animation), Peter Golden CSA (Casting Directors), Terry Ann Gordon (Costume Design & Supervison), Steven Kent (Daytime Programming), Sam Linsky (Television Execs), Philip D. Segal (Reality Programming) and Mark Scott Spatny (Special Visual Effects).