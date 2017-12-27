Television Academy Announces Board of Governors for 2018-19

By
Danielle Turchiano

Associate Features Editor

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Emmy Awards Placeholder
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Television Academy announced the newly elected members to the Board of Governors Wednesday. These governors will serve a two-year term, beginning on Jan. 1, 2018 and continuing through Dec. 21, 2019.

The new governors, who will serve their first term, are: Lesley Aletter (peer group: Stunts), Brenda Brkusic (Los Angeles Area), Jeff Calderon (Lighting, Camera & Technical Arts), Rich Carter (Commercials), Terri Carter (Makeup Artists/Hairstylists), John Debney (Music), Keiren Fisher (Production Execs), Greg Kupiec (Motion & Title Design), Eboni Nichols (Choreography), Laurie Parres (Writers), Christopher Reeves (Sound Editors), Glenn Rigberg (Professional Reps), Jill Sanford (Children’s Programming), John Simmons ASC (Cinematographers), Halina Siwolop (Art Directors/Set Decorators), Steven Spignese (Public Relations) and Michael Spiller (Directors).

A handful of governors are returning to serve a new two-year term after taking a one or multiple-year absence from the Television Academy’s governing body, and they are: Bob Bergen (Performers), Scott Boyd ACE (Picture Editors), Jason Rosenfield (Documentary Programming) , Lori Schwartz (Interactive Media) and John Ziffren (Producers).

Additionally, governors re-elected to serve a second two-year term are: Frank Morrone CAS (Sound), Jill Daniels (Animation), Peter Golden CSA (Casting Directors), Terry Ann Gordon (Costume Design & Supervison), Steven Kent (Daytime Programming), Sam Linsky (Television Execs), Philip D. Segal (Reality Programming) and Mark Scott Spatny (Special Visual Effects).

 

More TV

  • Emmy Awards Placeholder

    Television Academy Announces Board of Governors for 2018-19

    The Television Academy announced the newly elected members to the Board of Governors Wednesday. These governors will serve a two-year term, beginning on Jan. 1, 2018 and continuing through Dec. 21, 2019. The new governors, who will serve their first term, are: Lesley Aletter (peer group: Stunts), Brenda Brkusic (Los Angeles Area), Jeff Calderon (Lighting, […]

  • MTV Unplugged

    'MTV Unplugged' Co-Creator Struck and Killed by Taxi

    The Television Academy announced the newly elected members to the Board of Governors Wednesday. These governors will serve a two-year term, beginning on Jan. 1, 2018 and continuing through Dec. 21, 2019. The new governors, who will serve their first term, are: Lesley Aletter (peer group: Stunts), Brenda Brkusic (Los Angeles Area), Jeff Calderon (Lighting, […]

  • Pose

    Ryan Murphy's 'Pose' Ordered to Series by FX

    The Television Academy announced the newly elected members to the Board of Governors Wednesday. These governors will serve a two-year term, beginning on Jan. 1, 2018 and continuing through Dec. 21, 2019. The new governors, who will serve their first term, are: Lesley Aletter (peer group: Stunts), Brenda Brkusic (Los Angeles Area), Jeff Calderon (Lighting, […]

  • TV Ratings: Kennedy Center Honors Down

    TV Ratings: Kennedy Center Honors Down

    The Television Academy announced the newly elected members to the Board of Governors Wednesday. These governors will serve a two-year term, beginning on Jan. 1, 2018 and continuing through Dec. 21, 2019. The new governors, who will serve their first term, are: Lesley Aletter (peer group: Stunts), Brenda Brkusic (Los Angeles Area), Jeff Calderon (Lighting, […]

  • The Blacklist

    'The Blacklist' Star on Season 5 Aftermath of Tom's Death and a 'Darker' Liz

    The Television Academy announced the newly elected members to the Board of Governors Wednesday. These governors will serve a two-year term, beginning on Jan. 1, 2018 and continuing through Dec. 21, 2019. The new governors, who will serve their first term, are: Lesley Aletter (peer group: Stunts), Brenda Brkusic (Los Angeles Area), Jeff Calderon (Lighting, […]

  • Dustin Hoffman Accusers Thank John Oliver

    Dustin Hoffman Accusers Thank John Oliver for Confronting Actor on Alleged Misconduct

    The Television Academy announced the newly elected members to the Board of Governors Wednesday. These governors will serve a two-year term, beginning on Jan. 1, 2018 and continuing through Dec. 21, 2019. The new governors, who will serve their first term, are: Lesley Aletter (peer group: Stunts), Brenda Brkusic (Los Angeles Area), Jeff Calderon (Lighting, […]

  • ‘White Gold’ To Shine At Fox

    ‘White Gold’ to Shine at Fox Premium, Brazil

    The Television Academy announced the newly elected members to the Board of Governors Wednesday. These governors will serve a two-year term, beginning on Jan. 1, 2018 and continuing through Dec. 21, 2019. The new governors, who will serve their first term, are: Lesley Aletter (peer group: Stunts), Brenda Brkusic (Los Angeles Area), Jeff Calderon (Lighting, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad