Television Academy Grants 2017 Governors Award to ITVS

Documentary producer ITVS will receive the 2017 Governors Award from the Television Academy. The non-profit will be recognized for its focus on diversity and inclusiveness in documentary programming during its 25 years in broadcasting.

“ITVS cultivates projects that provide thought-provoking, innovative content from an enormously diverse group of creators,” said Michael A. Levine, chair of the Governors Award Committee. “We are proud to present the Governors Award to an organization that supports pioneering television and inclusion both on screen and behind the scenes.”

Known for the programs showcased in PBS’s lineup of nonfiction series including “Independent Lens,” “POV,” “Frontline,” “American Master,” and “American Experience,” ITVS has also introduced audiences to the works of Barry Jenkins, Marlon Riggs, and Lourdes Portillo.

“We are incredibly honored to be the recipient of the Television Academy’s Governors Award,” said Sally Jo Fifer, president and CEO of ITVS. “It is our privilege to fuel the courageous work of the talented independent producers who authentically represent the extraordinary lives of communities all over our country. Our board, staff and funders are humbled by this recognition of our contribution to the television landscape.”

Previous recipients of the Governors Award include American Idol, A+E Networks, William S. Paley, Hallmark Cards Inc., and the ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC networks for America.

ITVS will receive its award during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 9.