Nielsen alum Monica Gil has joined Telemundo Enterprises as executive VP of corporate affairs.

Gil will oversee corporate communications, government relations and community affairs for NBCUniversal’s Spanish-language TV group. She will steer company-wide initiatives across Telemundo’s network, distribution and studio units. She’s based in Miami and report to Cesar Conde, Chairman, NBCUniversal International Group and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

Gil “brings a wealth of experience across community, public affairs and strategic insights in the media industry,” Conde said.

Gil spent the past 11 years as at Nielsen, most recently serving as senior VP of multicultural growth and strategy, focusing on helping blue-chip companies drive strategies for reaching Latino consumers.

Before Nielsen, Gil worked for Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and she also worked in Sacramento for the California State Assembly. Earlier in her career, she was director of public affairs for Telemundo’s Los Angeles station KVEA-TV.