‘Teen Wolf’ Final Premiere Date Revealed as MTV Sets Comic-Con Farewell (EXCLUSIVE)

“Teen Wolf” is heading toward its 10 episodes, so to bid adieu to the fan-favorite MTV series, Variety has exclusively learned that the show will return to Comic-Con this summer for its final farewell tour.

MTV has set a premiere date of July 30 at 8 p.m. for the back-half of its sixth-and-final season. The move to Sunday night highlights the significance the network is placing on “Teen Wolf” for its last hurrah with a high-priority timeslot.

As for Comic-Con, this year will be the biggest yet for “Teen Wolf,” which has been a fixture at the San Diego fan fest through its run. For the first time, “Teen Wolf” will take over Hall H, the largest venue at the convention center, which is typically reserved for pop culture phenomenons like “Star Wars,” “Game of Thrones” and “The Walking Dead.” The panel will take place on Thursday, July 20 at 2 p.m., and will feature cast members Tyler Posey, Dylan Sprayberry, Shelley Hennig, Cody Christian, Khylin Rhambo and executive producer Jeff Davis. MTV promises a few surprises, plus an extended sneak peek of the final season that will be screened for the 6,000 audience members.

For the past two years at Comic-Con, “Teen Wolf” has ranked as the most social show at the convention, per data from the convention. MTV has utilized the San Diego event as a space to break news for “Teen Wolf” — last year, the announcement was made that the show would be ending after six seasons.

Aside from the July 20 panel at Comic-Con, the cast will hit the convention room floor for a signing with fans on July 21. On that same day, Posey will also host the fourth annual “MTV Fandom Fest” interactive experience at Petco Park.

Watch the promo for the final 10 episodes, exclusive to Variety, right here: