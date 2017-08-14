TV Ratings: Teen Choice Awards Grow From Last Year

The 2017 Teen Choice Awards were up from last year in the Sunday overnight ratings, according to Nielsen data.

Airing from 8-10 p.m., this year’s ceremony averaged a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.9 million viewers. Last year’s ceremony initially drew a 0.6 and 1.8 million viewers, but adjusted down to a 0.5 and 1.7 million in the final numbers. That means this year is currently up 20% in adults 18-49 and 12% in total viewers, though those numbers could change later today. The show was also up in the teen demographic, drawing a 1.5 in that demo compared to a 1.2 last year.

Elsewhere on broadcast, the start of CBS primetime programming was delayed due to the PGA Championship final round. Thus, CBS’ numbers could be subject to greater adjustment. Currently, “Big Brother” (1.6, 5.4 million) is down in both measures compared to last Sunday. “Candy Crush” (0.6, 2.5 million) is currently up in both measures.

On ABC, “Steve Harvey’s Funderdome” (0.8, 3.9 million) ticked up in the key demo, while “The $100,000 Pyramid” (0.7, 4.2 million) was even.

NBC aired only repeats.

CBS won the night with a 1.0 and 4.9 million total viewers. ABC was second with a 0.8 and 4.3 million. NBC and Fox tied for third in the demo with a 0.6 each. NBC was third in total viewers with 3.1 million. Fox was fourth with 2 million.

