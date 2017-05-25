TV News Roundup: Teen Choice Awards Announce 2017 Air Date

In today’s roundup, the 2017 Teen Choice Awards get an air date, as has Bravo’s “Odd Mom Out” Season 3.

DATES

The 2017 Teen Choice Awards will air live Sunday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/ PT tape-delayed on Fox. The two-hour event honors the year’s biggest names in film, television, music, fashion and comedy. Category winners are selected by teens themselves by choosing new award categories and favorites from the past. Hosts, performers, presenters and nominees have not been announced yet. Last year’s event was hosted by WWE champion John Cena and actress Victoria Justice and featured appearances by Justin Timberake, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans and Jason Derulo.

Bravo Media will premiere season three of “Odd Mom Out” on Wednesday, July 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The scripted comedy series stars Jill Kargman, Abby Elliott, Andy Buckley, K.K. Glick, Sean Kleier, and Joanna Cassidy. Kargman plays a satirical version of herself keeping up in the exclusive “mommy clique” on New York’s Upper East Side. Season 3 picks up with Kargman’s character Jill Weber dealing with the aftermath of falling victim to a Ponzi scheme while meeting the demands of her overbearing mother-in-law and hormonal teenage daughter. This season features a number of guest stars including Christine Taylor (“Search Party,” “Dodgeball”), Meredith Hagner (“Search Party”), Alysia Reiner (“Better Things,” “Orange Is The New Black”) and Wendy Williams (“The Wendy Williams Show”).

SPECIALS

History and Ancestry announced a partnership for the non-fiction event series “America: Promised Land.” The two-part series, which follows the immigration patterns of ethnic groups to the United States, airs on Monday, May 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Ancestry’s Chief Science Officer Dr. Catherine Ball serves as a contributing expert to the show that crosses linear, digital and social platforms. The program highlights scientific and genealogical research for viewers to learn more about their own lineage.