TCA Award Winners: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Atlanta,’ Carrie Coon Take Top Honors

The winners of the 2017 TCA Awards were announced tonight in Los Angeles, Calif., and freshmen shows like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “This Is Us,” and “Atlanta” took top honors, while TCA history was made in the individual achievement in drama category by winner Carrie Coon.

Hulu’s dystopian drama “The Handmaid’s Tale” won both the dramatic achievement trophy as well as the top “Program of the Year” honor, while NBC’s family drama “This Is Us” took the prize for new program. On the comedy side, FX’s “Atlanta” took both the comedic achievement trophy and individual achievement in comedy for its star (and creator) Donald Glover.

Coon took hop the top honor in dramatic acting, making TCA history for winning for dual performances this year (“The Leftovers” and “Fargo”). It is also worth noting that the Television Critics Assn., whose 220-plus members vote to choose these winners, does not separate male and female actors into two categories — nor does it separate drama performers from those in limited series or tv movies. Therefore, Coon not only beat out “Big Little Lies” star Nicole Kidman, “The Crown’s” Claire Foy and “The Handmaid’s Tale’s” Elisabeth Moss, but also “Feud’s” Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon and “This Is Us’s” Sterling K. Brown.

Additionally, the ABC family sitcom “Speechless” won in the category of youth programming, while “Big Little Lies” won in the movies, miniseries, and specials category. On the reality side, A&E’s investigative “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” won for reality program, while ESPN’s docu-series event “O.J.: Made in America” came away with the award for news and information.

“This was one of the most diverse seasons in recent memory, offering a wide range of programming that truly had a little something for everyone,” said Amber Dowling, TCA President, in a statement. “It also treated us to some incredible performances and eclectic plotlines that challenged us, moved us, and thrilled us, reinvigorating the television landscape with bold and innovative subjects that we had rarely seen before.”

But the annual TCA Awards don’t just celebrate the television of today. Every year a Heritage Award is given out to a series that revolutionized television, and an individual receives a Career Achievement Award that celebrates his or her legacy in the entertainment space as well. This time around, the Heritage Award was bestowed upon NBC’s classic sitcom “Seinfeld,” while Ken Burns was honored with the Career Achievement Award.