TBS Promotes Original Programming Execs Thom Hinkle and Jeniffer Kim

Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

CREDIT: Turner

TBS has promoted two programming executives who have been instrumental in the Turner cabler’s hot streak with original series during the past two years.

Thom Hinkle has been upped to executive VP of original programming. Jeniffer Kim has advanced to senior VP of original programming. Both executives report to Brett Weitz, TBS’ exec VP of programming.

“Thom and Jen have had a tremendous impact on TBS’ success and I couldn’t imagine better partners, or a better team, in this business,” Weitz said. “Thom’s passion and instincts are second-to-none, and Jeniffer’s creativity and dedication continue to drive us forward. Everything they’ve dished out in the past two years has topped the charts and transitioned TBS into a comedy powerhouse.”

Weitz’s boss, TNT/TBS chief Kevin Reilly, praised Weitz and his team for having “simply crushed it” in the overhaul of TBS’ original programming strategy.

Hinkle joined TBS in 2013 from Steve Carell’s Carousel production banner. He is credited with bringing Samantha Bee and Jason Jones to the cabler, which yielded the buzzy late-night news program “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” and the scripted comedy “The Detour.” He has also shepherded the offbeat mystery comedy “Search Party” and procedural drama spoof “Angie Tribeca” starring Rashida Jones.

Kim has been with TBS since 2006. Most recently she’s worked on such series as “Wrecked,” “People of Earth,” and new episodes of “American Dad.”

Under Weitz’s direction, TBS has developed a roster of distinctive single-camera comedies that have helped the cabler draw a younger audience and generate more sizzle in the creative community.

