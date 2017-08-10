Taylor Hicks to Return as Host for ‘State Plate’ Season 2

“American Idol” Season 5 winner Taylor Hicks will return for a second helping of “State Plate,” premiering Friday at 8 p.m. ET on the family entertainment network INSP. 

“Our goal is to cover all 50 states,” said Doug Butts, INSP’s senior VP of programming. “And we are well on our way. Season 2 of ‘State Plate’ will feature even more of the foods we’ve come to know and love as part of America’s cultural history. Thankfully, there is no shortage of stories to tell.” 

Hicks, an Alabama native, owns Saw’s BBQ, a barbecue and blues bar in his home state. The restaurant is getting a healthy perk this season when Hicks returns to Birmingham to give viewers a personal tour.

The concept of “State Plate” — a farm to table show — is simple. In the span of a season, Hicks visits specific states and fills up a plate with “emblematic state foods,” including appetizers, entrees, sides, and desserts. Throughout his foodie journey, Hicks will visit farms, ranches, markets, festivals, and other diverse and unusual locales. With each visit, Hicks will uncover the rich details behind each state’s unique food traditions. 

In the show’s first season, Hicks visited Maine, Illinois, Arizona, Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Georgia, and Wisconsin. 

This seasonHicks will visit New York, Vermont, Mississippi, Iowa, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and more (see the full lineup below). 

Aug. 11 — Alabama 
Aug. 18 — Mississippi 
Aug. 25 — Vermont 
Sept. 1 — New York 
Sept. 8 — Missouri 
Sept. 15 — Iowa 
Sept. 22 — Minnesota 
Sept. 29 — South Dakota 
Oct. 6 — Pennsylvania 
Oct. 13 — Maryland 
Oct. 20 — Oregon 
Oct. 27 — Washington 

Hicks is also hitting the road for a late summer/fall tour (see the dates below). 

Aug. 19 — Orrville Lions Rib & Music Fest, Orrville, Ohio 
Aug. 26 — Oxford Performing Arts Center, Oxford, Ala. 
Sept. 30 — Franklin Theatre, Franklin, Tenn. 
Oct. 21 — The Palace Danbury, Danbury Conn. 
Nov. 14 — BB King Blues Club, New York, N.Y. 
Dec. 8 — Red Rock Casino Resort, Las Vegas, Nev. 
Dec. 9 — Blue Water Resort & Casino, Parker, Ariz. 
Dec. 10 — The MIM, Phoenix, Ariz. 

