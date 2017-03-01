Taye Diggs has joined the pilot of ABC’s “Doomsday,” Variety has learned.

Diggs will play “Dr. Davis,” one of the former members of a U.S. government-instituted secret think tank — the Doomsday Project — comprised of the most creative minds in science and entertainment, tasked solely with dreaming up man-made disaster scenarios and their possible solutions. Handsome and confident, he is an engineer and architect, formerly the youngest-ever head of disaster prevention for FEMA. Fastidious, with expensive taste in clothes, he enjoys the finer things in life and is habitually well-dressed and not fond of forays into the field.

The ideas invented by the Doomsday Project were so dangerous that the list was sealed and the program shut down. But when a catastrophe occurs ripped from the pages of the missing doomsday book, the team is brought back years later to prevent the disasters of their own making.

Diggs is the most recent addition to the pilot’s cast, which includes Jack Davenport (“Smash”), Rachel Lefevre (“Under the Dome”), and Dan Byrd (“Cougartown”).

“Doomsday” is written by Mark Bianculli and VJ Boyd, who will executive produce with “CSI” vet Carol Mendelsohn and Julie Weitz. Sony Pictures Television is the studio.

Diggs can currently be seen on Fox’s “Empire” as Angelo DuBois. Last year, Diggs completed production on the third and final season of TNT’s “Murder in the First,” alongside Kathleen Robertson; he earned a nomination for a 2014 NAACP Image Award in the male actor in a drama series category for the role.

Diggs is repped by ICM.