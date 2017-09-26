Target, Toyota to Sponsor NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Target and Toyota Motor will speak loudly about NBC’s “The Voice” this TV season.

Target will take advertising in the musical competition series to a new level. The retailer will run ads created with NBC that feature former winners of the show – Chris Blue, Sundance Head and Alisan Porter – which will air in commercial time and also in a dedicated hub at NBC.com. The retailer will also run content touting its own brand as well as the show in brief ads that run within a Snapchat show associated with “The Voice.”

Toyota returns to the series. The automaker will support “Voice” contestants through its Toyota Music program, and its cars and messages will also appear in the program and in ad breaks via custom content that makes use of the show’s artists and talent. Toyota’s Camry will be showcased prominently, including in a piece starring host Carson Daly that aired last night. A backstage photo booth will be featured this season that touts both Toyota and NBC. And Toyota will continue to sponsor “The Voice” on Snapchat this season.

“These partnerships’ combination of great talent, powerful messaging and authentic execution is unmatched in reaching the family audience in a way that resonates,” said Mark Marshall, executive vice president, entertainment advertising sales, NBCUniversal, in a prepared statement.