Weinstein Television to Develop New Talk Show with Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall is making a new bid to return to daily TV after leaving NBC News in February.

Weinstein Television said it would work to develop a daytime talk show featuring Hall, who worked for many years as an anchor at MSNBC and on NBC’s “Today” show. Hall will co-create the program with Weinstein and serve as host and executive producer of the series. Weinstein said Barry Wallach, a former president of domestic TV distribution for NBC, would consult. Weinstein and Hall will also collaborate to develop other non-scripted programming under the terms of their pact.

The talk show is currently untitled, and is expected to focus on current events, human-interest stories and interviews with celebrities and newsmakers. The daily series is slated to be shot in front of a live studio audience. Weinstein said the program “will fill the current void in daytime for viewers looking for a blend of heart, humor and information.”

Hall left NBC News after the NBCUniversal unit unveiled plans to replace the 9 a.m. hour of “Today” with a new morning program led by Megyn Kelly. That show is slated to launch in late September. NBC News at the time said in a statement that it was “disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best.”

“I’ve been working towards developing a talk show for a long time, but needed to make sure I did it the right way and with the right person to take the lead,” said Harvey Weinstein, co-chairman of The Weinstein Company, in a prepared statement. “Tamron is far and away that person. She’s an exceptionally talented journalist whose interviews masterfully walk the line between entertainment and hard hitting. We couldn’t be more thrilled to begin this new venture with her.”

Weinstein said daytime talk shows will represent a new venture. The company at present is producing a new Matthew Weiner anthology and a new David O. Russell series, both for Amazon.

Hall was represented in this deal by WME and attorney Bianca Levin of Gang Tyre Ramer & Brown.