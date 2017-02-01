Tamron Hall, an anchor best known for her time on MSNBC and the 9 a.m. hour of “Today,” will leave NBC News, which recently announced plans to accommodate a new morning program featuring Megyn Kelly.
More to come….
Well another fair commentator leaving to help MSNBC become Fox and Clowns… Sad we have the owners of ALL the mainstream media looking so lame…