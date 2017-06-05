‘Taken’ Enlists ‘Person of Interest’ EP Greg Plageman as Season 2 Showrunner

Greg Plageman, the former showrunner on CBS’ “Person of Interest,” has been tapped as the new showrunner of “Taken” Season 2 on NBC, Variety has learned.

Plageman takes over the role from Alexander Cary, who departed at the conclusion of the show’s first season. In addition to serving as an executive producer and writer on “Person of Interest,” Plageman also worked as a writer and producer on “NYPD Blue,” “Cold Case,” and “Law & Order.”

“We’re thrilled to bring Greg on to run the show,” said Matthew Gross, president of EuropaCorp TV USA. “His enormous talent and vast experience with bold broadcast television is a perfect fit. We look forward to seeing what his vision and direction brings to ‘Taken’ and the Bryan Mills character as we move into the show’s second season.”

The second season of “Taken” will consist of 16 hour-long episodes. The series serves as a prequel to the hit action film franchise of the same name that starred Liam Neeson, with “Vikings” star Clive Standen taking over the role of former Green Beret Bryan Mills. After a personal tragedy leaves him badly shaken, Mills is recruited by the CIA, with each mission helping him build up the “very particular set of skills” that enthralled fans of the film series.

In addition to Standen, the series stars Jennifer Beals, Gaius Charles, Brooklyn Sudano, Monique Gabriela Curnen, Michael Irby, James Landry Hébert, and Jose Pablo Cantillo. Luc Besson, who masterminded the film franchise, serves as executive producer along with Matthew Gross, Alex Graves, Edouard de Vesinne, and Thomas Anargyros. EuropaCorp TV and Universal Television produce.

Ratings-wise, the show has not been a standout per se. The 10-episode first season averaged a 1.0 rating and 5.1 million viewers in its Monday, 10 p.m. time slot in the Live+Same Day ratings. However, as Variety previously reported, the show has been popular internationally and is relatively inexpensive to produce.