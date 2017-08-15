‘Taken’ Season 2 Casts Adam Goldberg as Series Regular (EXCLUSIVE)

“Taken” Season 2 is adding Adam Goldberg in a series regular role, Variety has learned exclusively.

Goldberg will play Kilroy, a gray hat hacker described as a tech elitist who is eccentric and intelligent with a droll sense of humor.

Goldberg is a film and television veteran with almost 100 credits to his name, according to his IMDB page. He has appeared on shows like “Fargo” for its first season, “The Jim Gaffigan Show,” and multiple episodes of “Entourage,” “Joey,” and “Friends.” He will also appear in the upcoming season of the Epix series “Graves.” On the film side, he wrote, directed, and starred in the 2015 comedy “No Way Jose,” and played roles in films like “Saving Private Ryan,” “A Beautiful Mind,” “The Hebrew Hammer,” and “Dazed and Confused.”

He is repped by UTA and Luber Roklin Entertainment.

“Taken”serves as a prequel to the hit action film franchise of the same name that starred Liam Neeson, with “Vikings” star Clive Standen taking over the role of former Green Beret Bryan Mills. After a personal tragedy leaves him badly shaken, Mills is recruited by the CIA, with each mission helping him build up the “very particular set of skills” that enthralled fans of the film series.

After the show was renewed for a second season, showrunner Alexander Cary departed with Greg Plageman taking over. Shortly thereafter, cast members Gaius Charles, Brooklyn Sudano, Monique Gabriela Curnen, Michael Irby, Jose Pablo Cantillo, and James Landry Hébertwill also left the series as Plageman began implementing a new vision for its second season.

Luc Besson, who masterminded the film franchise, serves as executive producer along with Matthew Gross, Edouard de Vesinne, Thomas Anargyros, and Cary. EuropaCorp TV and Universal Television produce.