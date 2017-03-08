Tom Hardy’s James Keziah Delaney will return to your TV screens. BBC One and FX have ordered a second season of period drama “Taboo,” Variety has learned. Like the first season, Season 2 of “Taboo” will consist of eight episodes.

“Tom and Steve and the show’s brilliant producers are promising something daring, different but equally unmissable and I’m delighted that the BBC is partnering with FX once again to roll ‘Taboo’ out to audiences across the world,” said BBC Drama controller Piers Wenger.

“We are grateful and excited to continue our relationship with the BBC and FX in contributing towards British drama,” Hardy said. “Fantastic news.”

The first season, which just wrapped on FX, followed Delaney (Hardy), a man who has been to the ends of the earth and comes back irrevocably changed. Believed to be long dead, he returns home to 1814 London from Africa to inherit what is left of his father’s shipping empire and rebuild a life for himself. But his father’s legacy is a poisoned chalice, and with enemies lurking in every dark corner, James must navigate increasingly complex territories to avoid his own death sentence. Encircled by conspiracy, murder and betrayal, a dark family mystery unfolds in a combustible tale of love and treachery.

Hardy originally conceived of the series with his father Chips, bringing in Steven Knight to write. The first season was a modest performer in the U.S., drawing an average audience of 1.24 million and a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and generally doubling that in Nielsen’s Live+3 numbers. In the U.K., the BBC says each episode was watched by 5.8 million people within seven days, and 7 million beyond seven days, and that the premiere drew the third-highest audience of any series on BBC iPlayer.

“Taboo” is produced by Ridley Scott’s Scott Free London and Tom Hardy’s Hardy Son & Baker for BBC One and FX with Sonar Entertainment distributing worldwide outside the U.K. Executive Producers are Ridley Scott and Kate Crowe for Scott Free, Tom Hardy and Dean Baker for Hardy Son & Baker, and Steven Knight.