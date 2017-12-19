T.J. Miller’s ‘Gorburger Show’ Canceled by Comedy Central

Comedy Central has canceled “The Gorburger Show,” the alternative talk show starring T.J. Miller.

Miller provided the voice of Gorburger, an alien puppet character, with Miller also operating the puppet. It was created by Ryan McNeely and Josh Martin, who wrote, directed, and served as executive producers. It was executive produced Sean Boyle for Funny Or Die and produced by Caviar. Comedy Central ordered it to series in January.

News of the cancellation comes on the heels of a woman claiming that Miller sexually assaulted her when they were in college together, but a network spokesperson told Variety that the decision to cancel the show came earlier this year before the allegations became public. Miller has denied the allegations.

The woman — who asked to remain anonymous — said that Miller became violent with her during a sexual encounter back in 2001. “We started to fool around, and very early in that, he put his hands around my throat and closed them, and I couldn’t breathe,” she told the Daily Beast. “I was genuinely terrified and completely surprised.”

In a joint statement provided to Variety, Miller and his wife, Kate Gorney, deny the accusations and the woman’s version of events. “We met this woman over a decade ago while studying together in college, she attempted to break us up back then by plotting for over a year before making contradictory claims and accusations,” wrote the Millers. “She attempted to discredit both of our voices and use us against one another by trying to portray Kate to be a continuous abuse victim of T.J. (further efforts to hurt the two of us).”

They continued, “It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators.”