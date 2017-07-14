Syfy to Develop Supernatural Drama From ‘Go the F— to Sleep’ Author (EXCLUSIVE)

Syfy is developing an hour-long supernatural drama series based on the Adam Mansbach novel “Rage Is Back,” Variety has learned from sources.

The series is set in 1987 during New York’s “War on Graffiti.” In this world, a young graffiti crew copes with the murder of one of their members, investigating a connection to shamans of the past and making them masters of the urban underground who use coded language and symbols in spiritual warfare.

Syfy had no comment.

In addition to writing “Rage Is Back,” Mansbach is the New York Times bestselling author of “Go the F— to Sleep,” which has sold more than two million copies worldwide. He also wrote the screenplay for the 2016 film “Barry,” which chronicled the life of Barack Obama during his early years at Columbia University.

Mansbach will co-executive produce the project with Danny Hoch, the actor known for his work in films such as “Whiteboyz,” “Blackhawk Down,” and “We Own the Night.” He also had a role in “Barry” as the campus security guard who racially profiles Obama. On the television side, Hoch has appeared in shows such as “The Knick,” “The Good Wife,” and “Law & Order: SVU.” Universal Cable Productions and 3Arts Entertainment will produce.

Mansbach and Hoch are represented by Verve, 3Arts and attorney Eric Suddleson at Felker, Toczek, Suddleson and Abramson, LLP.