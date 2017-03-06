Now in its 30th year, SXSW is heading back to Austin for more than a week filled of music, screenings, BBQ and tacos — and this year, television has a major presence at the Texas fest. Historically a celebration of film, music and interactive events, SXSW started introducing TV to its lineup with panel, screenings and stunts over the past few years, as part of the “episodic” programming.

Stay up-to-date with times and locations as studios and networks release event info with Variety’s handy master list. We’ll be updating frequently, so don’t forget to bookmark this page for all the details…

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

“American Gods” — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Vimeo Theater in the Convention Center

After the world premiere screening of Starz’s television adaptation of author Neil Gaiman’s “American Gods,” Bryan Fuller and Michael Green will join cast members Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Emily Browning, Pablo Schreiber, Crispin Glover, Yetide Badaki, Bruce Langley, Orlando Jones, Jonathan Tucker and Betty Gilpin for a Q&A.

(Bonus: “American Gods” will have another panel, moderated by Variety’s TV reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister, on Sunday, March 12 from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the Lionsgate Lounge — Cedar Street Courtyard, 208 W. 4th St.)

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

A conversation with Bob Odenkirk — 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Austin Convention Center, Room 18ABCD

SXSW will host a candid conversation with Bob Odenkirk, the Emmy-winning writer, producer, actor and star of AMC’s hit drama “Better Call Saul.” Odenkirk’s other recent credits include co-creating and starring in “Mr. Show with Bob and David” and co-writing a collection of un-produced screenplays with David Cross and Brian Posehn called “Hollywood Said No!”

“Game of Thrones” — 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D

“Game of Thrones” showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff will be joined by stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner for a discussion on the hit historical fantasy drama. As co-creators and executive producers, Benioff and Weiss should have a wealth of insider information to share with the audience, though “GOT” is a notoriously tight-lipped ship.

“The Son” — 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Zach Theater

In his return to the small screen, Pierce Brosnan stars in “The Son,” based on the New York Times bestselling novel. Spanning 150 years and three generations of the McCullough family, the ten-episode, one-hour family drama explores how wealth and power can transform a person and the generations who follow him. The SXSW screening marks the world premiere of the AMC show.

MONDAY, MARCH 13

“Dear White People” — 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the Zach Theater

SXSW will screen the world premiere of the TV follow-up to the 2014 hit film “Dear White People.” The Netflix show picks up where the film left off, following several college students of color at Ivy League universities as they navigate campus life through the lens of social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness and activism.

“Veep” — 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D

Join “Veep” showrunner, writer, executive producer David Mandel as he chats with the cast of the award-winning HBO show about the upcoming sixth season of the political comedy. Executive producer and star Julia Louis-Dreyfus will appear with cast members Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Matt Walsh, Gary Cole, Tim Simons and Sam Richardson, marking “Veep’s” first-ever panel at SXSW.

“I Love Bekka and Lucy” — 7:00 p.m. to 8:40 p.m. at the Alamo Ritz 1

Rachel Holder’s web series gets a makeover with the new version of “I Love Bekka and Lucy,” which will have it’s TV world premiere at SXSW. The duo, Bekka and Lucy, have been attached at the hip in their home on an abandoned block, keeping to themselves as each other’s favorite people. That’s all changed when a new neighbor moves in next door and Lucy’s longtime boyfriend unexpectedly offers her an engagement ring.

“Nobodies” — 3:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Zach Theater

Groundlings alums Hugh Davidson, Larry Dorf and Rachel Ramras star in “Nobodies,” in which the trio desperately tries to cast one of their more famous friends in their feature script. Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone, who also directed and guest-starred in the pilot episode, are executive producers on the TV Land comedy scene.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

“I’m Dying Up Here” — 11:30 a.m. at the Paramount Theatre

First up is a world premiere of Showtime’s series “I’m Dying Up Here” from executive producer Jim Carrey. Then, the premiere screening will be followed by a Q&A with executive producer Michael Aguilar and cast members including Melissa Leo, Ari Graynor, Andrew Santino, Erik Griffin and Al Madrigal.

Starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, a party at the Showtime House will feature all-day concerts and free giveaways, hosted by the stars of “I’m Dying Up Here.” ’70s icon Grandmaster Flash will perform a not-to-missed set at 11:00 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

“Twin Peaks” — 12:00 p.m. at the Double R Diner Pop-Up Shop adjacent to Clive Bar; 2:00 p.m. at the Showtime House at Clive Bar

Fans of “Twin Peaks” are getting a special treat: Voodoo Donuts. The complimentary treats, plus free High Brew Coffee and Tiny Pies cherry pie, will be handed out at an immersive recreation of the Double R Diner. Later, a series of performances inspired by the fan-favorite show will help celebrate its return to TV. Doors open at 2:00 p.m., and at night, star Kyle MacLachlan will make a special appearance.

On Friday, the mystery continues with another day at the “Twin Peaks” diner and shows. Details are the same as the previous day, except this time, there’s no Kyle MacLachlan. But, performers include Neko Case, Let’s Eat Grandma and M. Ward.