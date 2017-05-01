‘Sweet/Vicious’ Heads to ATX Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

The MTV drama “Sweet/Vicious” will be among the shows celebrated at the ATX Television Festival in June, Variety has learned exclusively.

The show was canceled by MTV on Friday, but its creative team has vowed to look for a new home for the program, which tells the story of two women who take on secret identities to fight the scourge of sexual assault on a college campus. The ATX Festival panel for “Sweet/Vicious” will take place at the Austin event on June 10.

Creator and executive producer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson will be on hand for the ATX Festival event, which will consist of a screening of an episode of “Sweet/Vicious” and a post-screening Q&A. Other panelists include executive producer Stacey Sher, executive producer Amanda Lasher, and Taylor Dearden, who plays Ophelia on “Sweet/Vicious.”

“It is an honor to be a part of this year’s ATX Festival. Although I am gutted by the news that MTV is not moving forward with ‘Sweet/Vicious,’ I am so excited to share the show with festivalgoers and get to talk about the journey alongside Amanda, Stacey, and Taylor,” Robinson told Variety.

“Many thanks to the ATX Festival for continuing to support ‘Sweet/Vicious,’ despite our recent cancellation by MTV. Working on the series with Jenn, Amanda, Taylor, and Eliza was one of the most extraordinary and empowering experiences of my career, and I am excited to share those stories with festivalgoers,” Sher told Variety.

I will be moderating the post-episode panel discussion for “Sweet/Vicious,” the cancellation of which disappointed me greatly.

I will also moderate two other panels at the four-day ATX Festival:

“The Leftovers” panel on June 8, which features executive producer Damon Lindelof, executive producer/author Tom Perrotta, and executive producer/director Mimi Leder

A June 10 panel on the cult series “The Middleman,” which will feature creator/executive producer Javier Grillo-Marxuach and star Natalie Morales.

Variety’s Executive Television Editor Debra Birnbaum will also moderate several panels at ATX, which is in its sixth year. She will lead discussions of “The Americans” and “Girls” with members of those shows’ creative teams, and she’ll moderate a State of TV panels with executives from HBO, FX, NBC, Showtime, and Hulu.

The rest of the schedule for this year’s ATX Television Festival, which features creators and actors from dozens of shows, including “Alias,” “thirtysomething,” “Battlestar Galactica,” “Fargo,” “Northern Exposure,” “Playing House,” and “This Is Us,” can be found here. (Note that the times and dates of all panels are subject to change.)