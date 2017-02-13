The “S.W.A.T.” reboot at CBS is heating up.

The pilot that already has A-list talent behind the camera has just cast Bond girl Stephanie Sigman in a starring role, Variety has learned exclusively.

Sigman is the first cast member to sign onto the reboot, which is based on the movie of the same name. The pilot follows a locally born and bred S.W.A.T. lieutenant who is torn between loyalty to the streets and duty to his fellow officers when he’s tasked to run a highly-trained unit that’s the last stop for solving crimes in Los Angeles. Sources say CBS is nearing a deal with an actor for the lead lieutenant role.

Sigman will play Jessica, who’s described as ambitious and fastidious, and has earned her high rank at S.W.A.T. headquarters.

The “S.W.A.T.” pilot was written by Aaron Thomas and will be directed by Justin Lin. Both will serve as executive producers, along with Shawn Ryan, Marney Hochman, Neal Moritz, Pavun Shetty, and Danielle Woodrow. Sony Pictures Television and CBS Television Studios are behind the hourlong drama.

The series is based on the 2003 film, which starred Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell, LL Cool J, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jeremy Renner. That movie was based on the 1970s series, produced by Aaron Spelling, which ran for two seasons on ABC.

“S.W.A.T.” is the latest project for Sigman, who’s been high in demand ever since her scene-stealing role in the 2015 Daniel Craig movie “Spectre.” She also starred in the first season of Netflix’s “Narcos,” and appeared in a few episodes of ABC’s anthology series “American Crime” from John Ridley. This is the second consecutive pilot season that Sigman has been cast in a lead role, following Ridley’s ABC detective drama, “Presence,” which ultimately was not greenlit to series. Up next for the actress is the sequel to the hit horror movie “Annabelle 2.”

Sigman is repped by ICM, Management 360, and Morris Yorn.