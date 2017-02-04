CBS has picked up a pilot for “S.W.A.T.,” a drama based on the film, which was inspired by the 1975 TV series of the same name, Variety has learned.

The series follows a locally born and bred S.W.A.T. lieutenant who is torn between loyalty to the streets and duty to his fellow officers when he’s tasked to run a highly-trained unit that is the last stop for solving crimes in Los Angeles.

Aaron Thomas wrote the pilot, and will serve as executive producer, along with Shawn Ryan, Marney Hochman, Neal Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Danielle Woodrow and Justin Lin, who will direct the pilot. The hot project hails from Sony Pictures Television and CBS Television Studios.

The original “S.W.A.T.” series, produced by Aaron Spelling, ran for two seasons on ABC in the mid ’70s. The 2013 movie, based on the TV show, starred Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell, LL Cool J, Michelle Rodriguez and Jeremy Renner.

“S.W.A.T.” is one of a few TV reboots this season, as the revival trend is down this year from pilot seasons in recent years. Other reboots in contention for 2017-2018 include “Dynasty” at the CW, “What About Barb?” at NBC and “Behind Enemy Lines” at Fox.