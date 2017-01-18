NBC will be devoting all three hours of primetime to executive producer Dick Wolf’s “Chicago” series on Mar. 1. That Wednesday, “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.” will sync up to help birth “Chicago Justice,” the fourth entry in Wolf’s “Chicago” empire. “Chicago Justice” will slide into its 9 p.m. Sunday slot on Mar. 5.

“Chicago Justice” firms up its place in Wolf’s overall multiverse by following Assistant State’s Attorney Peter Stone (Philip Winchester), scion of New York City District Attorney Ben Stone from the Famous Original “Law & Order.”

While discussing the “Chicago Justice” premiere at NBC’s Television Critics Association press tour presentation in Pasadena, Wolf addressed the 800-pound “SVU” gorilla in the room: An episode of “Law & Order: SVU” based on a Donald Trump-like figure played by Gary Cole that had its airdate moved twice and has yet to be rescheduled.

“The episode that was written nine months ago, I don’t know when it’s going to air — I don’t control scheduling of episodes,” Wolf said. “Honestly, I never pressure the network to schedule anything in a specific way. It’s their air and I have not been informed when it’s going to air. I suspect it will be this spring, but I don’t know.”