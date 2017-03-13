Susan Sarandon is sticking with TV. The Oscar-winning actress will follow up her performance on FX’s “Feud: Bette and Joan” with a season-long arc on Showtime’s “Ray Donovan,” Variety has learned.

Sarandon will play Samantha Winslow, the strong, focused head of a motion picture studio.

“Ray Donovan” stars Liev Schreiber as the titular L.A. fixer — the man called in to make the city’s celebrities, superstar athletes and business moguls’ most complicated and combustible situations go away. Jon Voight also stars as Mickey Donovan, Ray’s ex-con father from South Boston. Rounding out the “Ray Donovan” cast are Paula Malcomson, Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, Steven Bauer, Katherine Moennig, Pooch Hall, Kerris Dorsey and Devon Bagby. A Showtime production, “Ray Donovan” is executive produced by David Hollander, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro and was created by Ann Biderman.

Sarandon can currently be seen on the aforementioned “Feud,” where she plays Bette Davis opposite Jessica Lange’s Joan Crawford in a story of two aging stars struggling to break free of the patriarchal forces determined to control them. “When we started you were over by 40,” Sarandon told said at a lunch with reporters in February. “If you had kids you were no longer seen as sensual or sexy. That wasn’t just insinuated to me. That was told to me.”

Season 5 of “Ray Donovan” will premiere this summer on Showtime. Sarandon is repped by UTA.