TV Ratings: 'Survivor' Season 35 Finale Closes Out Steady

"Million Dollar Night" - Ryan Ulrich, Ben Driebergen and Chrissy Hofbeck on the finale of SURVIVOR 35, themed Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers, airing Wednesday, December 20 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Screen Grab/CBS ÃÂ©2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The “Survivor” Season 35 finale went out mostly steady with its prior week performance and its previous two finales, according to Nielsen data.

Airing at 8 p.m., the two and a half hour finale on CBS drew a 1.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.7 million viewers. That is up a few percent in the demo compared to last week’s episode (1.8, 8.7 million), but even in total viewers. The Season 34 finale this past May drew a 1.9 and 8.5 million viewers, while the Season 33 finale last fall drew a 1.9 and 9.1 million viewers.

The Season 35 reunion special at 10:30 p.m. drew a 1.2 and 6 million viewers.

On NBC, an airing of “Pitch Perfect” drew a 0.9 and 3.5 million viewers.

On The CW, an airing of “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” drew a 0.3 and 1.4 million viewers. The special “Top 12 Greatest Christmas Movies” drew a 0.2 and 1.1 million viewers.

ABC and Fox aired only repeats.

CBS won the night with a 1.8 and 8.3 million viewers. NBC was second with a 0.9 and 3.6 million. ABC was third with a 0.6 and 2.7 million. Fox was fourth with a 0.5 and 1.9 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.2 million.

